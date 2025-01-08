Cavaliers Guard Views OKC as 'Ultimate Test' Ahead of Matchup
The OKC Thunder have another challenging matchup on its hands on Jan. 8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference and have played like one of the best teams in the NBA so far.
Cleveland's lead guard, Donovan Mitchell, is not only its best player but its leader as well. Mitchell clearly understands the importance of a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at this stage of the season, regardless of how early it is.
Both teams will face a massive test around the halfway point of the season. It means different things for both squads and for Cleveland, it would close the gap between them and Oklahoma City.
As of now, the Thunder is widely viewed as the best team in the NBA. In NBA.com's most recent power rankings, the Thunder found themselves as the No. 1 team, with Cleveland right behind. A Cavaliers win over OKC would certainly close that gap and give the Cavaliers a claim to the No. 1 spot.
Oklahoma City is also in the midst of a 15-game winning streak. Teams have come close to snapping that, such as the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers but no. team has managed to do it yet. Boston came close, despite the 105-92 final score. The Celtics controlled the game for 30 minutes of game time until the Thunder kicked into gear in the fourth quarter.
It's been nearly impossible to lock down star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the 15-game stretch as well. He's been the leading scorer in 14 of the 15 wins, with guard Jalen Williams leading the way in the other two. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging over 30 points per game on the 15-game run, clearly playing at an MVP level.
Many people thought New York would be the team to take down OKC and it didn't happen. Boston was next on that list and even then, the Thunder took care of business. Cleveland is the next team on that list and if they don't manage to, the gap between Oklahoma City and the rest of the NBA will lengthen.
Oklahoma City, Cleveland and Boston appear to be playing at a title-contending level. The NBA season isn't halfway over yet, however, so all of these teams still have plenty to prove. Also, the significance of a single game between two of the best teams in the league won't have much of an impact on the postseason. It will, however, change the perception of both teams.
If the Thunder win, there is no doubt they will be viewed as the best team in the NBA. If Cleveland wins, OKC still may be viewed as the best team but the gap will be more narrow than beforehand. That being said, having evidence and film to look back on if the two teams are to play in the postseason, regardless of the outcome, will be the best thing to come out of the battle between the top teams in each
