Could Isaiah Joe Start Any Games for the OKC Thunder This Season?
Isaiah Joe is the definition of the ideal sixth man. A bucket-getting, 3-point shooting spark plug that'll energize the offense off the bench. Not every team can say it has one, but the Oklahoma City Thunder has found that over the last two years.
After two seasons where he struggled to find consistent playing time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Joe flourished with the Thunder upon arrival in 2022. Quickly he's become an essential part of its young core, earning him a four-year/$48 million extension during the offseason.
Last season, the 25-year-old averaged 8.2 points in 18.5 minutes per game on a 41.6% 3-point shooting clip, ranking him amongst the best in the entire NBA. He certainly made the most of the minutes he was given, serving as a productive offensive player that fit seamlessly amongst the rest of the lineup.
Joe has nearly served strictly in a bench capacity for almost the entirety of his tenure in Oklahoma City. He started in 10 of his 73 games played during the 2022-23 season but only started a single game in the 2023-24 season out of 78. That took place on April 5 in a loss to the Indiana Pacers, where he dropped 10 points, four rebounds and three assists on 3-of-8 shooting in 31 minutes of action.
Even if it wasn't the prettiest start, Joe still provided a nice fill-in for a starting role. He knocked down two of his five attempts from behind the arc, which is to be expected on a game-by-game basis. While his 3-point shooting and spark plug offense are effective on the bench, they could equally be effective if he received more starts.
In a likelihood, it probably isn't happening at a significant rate. Shai Gilgeous, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are the lock-down starters, while Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso seemed to be pegged as the other two with a proven ability to each be a reliable 3&D option. It'll be hard to crack that lineup, not to mention quality bench pieces such as Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein having just as good of a case.
However, giving Joe a shot as a starter on a more frequent basis — even if its just a few more opportunities — could be worth taking a chance on. Depending on his matchup, having his 3-point shooting available out of the gate could help the offense at the start of the first quarter, especially if it starts to go into a dry spell during the season.
Head coach Mark Daigneault has shown a willingness to adapt and make changes if needed, so Joe could very well receive more starting opportunities this year if he continues to improve as a scorer and maintain his elite 3-point shooting ability.
