Could Miami Heat Free Agent Make Sense for OKC Thunder as Low-Risk, Bargain Buy?
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and Oklahoma City is one of the most intriguing teams across the association. The Thunder used three draft picks, one of which will be rehabbing, and appears to be on the verge of extending Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to long-term deals. Despite the possible extensions on the horizon, Oklahoma City still has over $30 million in cap space and could spend it before the re-signings are due.
Many people have suggested stars like Paul George or trades for Lauri Markkanen. Even more, they want the Thunder to sign a physical presence like Isaiah Hartenstein. While every option is justifiable for a Thunder team that is so close to contending, history has shown Oklahoma City will focus on under-the-radar moves. Of course, there’s always a chance for a big splash, especially considering the Thunder’s assets, but in the past, the team has gone with safe options.
One safe option that nobody is talking about is Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, who was a key catalyst to Miami’s final run two seasons ago.
The 6-foot-5 small forward can slide up to the power forward spot and provides positional versatility in the lineup. He’d also be a much cheaper alternative to most of the forwards available. Martin doesn’t command the ball and doesn’t need a huge role to make a difference. He feels like a perfect addition to the Thunder bench.
In 2023, Martin played in 64 games for Miami and was an elite role player. He averaged a career-high 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while converting on 34.9% of his 3-pointers. His outside percentage dropped a bit, but Martin is a capable shooter from downtown and has proved it on the biggest stage.
His addition would make sense, as Oklahoma City has already added an elite role player this offseason in Alex Caruso. Adding premium role players who have played on the biggest stages in the NBA seems like a great strategy to surround a young team with. Martin isn’t the missing front court piece Oklahoma City is seeking, but he’s a low-risk option to come off the bench and provide spot-starter minutes.
Should Martin be the only move Oklahoma City makes for the rest of the summer? No, probably not. But could he play a valuable role on a championship team? Absolutely. His game is built to help a contender and he would cost much less than a handful of the alternative options. It’s worth looking into.
