Could Nuggets Picks Benefit the OKC Thunder Down the Road?
Following breaking news of the firing of Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone coming out on Tuesday, the landscape of the Western Conference playoff picture has been slightly altered.
Although the Nuggets are still contending for a championship, removing their long-tenured coach just weeks before the playoffs could put their chances in jeopardy. Looking beyond into the future, it could even lead to other teams in the league benefiting.
The Oklahoma City Thunder own Denver's 2027 and 2029 top-five protected first round picks, just a small part of the endless amount of draft capital at its disposal. While they weren't considered as valuable picks beforehand, Malone's firing could signal a different direction in the next few years.
There aren't any signs that Nikola Jokic could be on the way out anytime soon, especially with him possibly playing a hand in the Nuggets finding a different coach. But, if things start to go in a downward direction with playoff defeats, it's certainly a possibility.
We saw it with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. As coveted as any player can be for an NBA franchise, they still have a strong possibility of being traded. Denver has an aging roster when even considering Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, so much of its future depends on Jokic remaining as arguably the best player in the entire league.
Does Oklahoma City really need any more lottery picks? Not in particular. It has the strongest young corps of players, and anything else is just another additiion on top of that. But, with several of its players needing extended contracts by then, it could be time to replenish through the draft.
Even if the Thunder didn't want to use those picks in the draft, it could use them in a trade. It's too far out to guess as to who it might go after, but lottery picks are always going to be a hot commodity in trade conversations.
It's very possible the Nuggets will still be good in a few seasons, but the possibility of the draft picks Oklahoma City owns being beneficial is far more likely than just a week ago.