Could Thunder Exceed Expectations Once Again?
Could the Oklahoma City Thunder surpass expectations once again? After making a leap to 40 wins -- a 16-win jump -- two seasons ago, a slight arrival was made in Oklahoma City.
Last season, the Thunder established themselves as true contenders in the NBA, though. They won 57 games and swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round before falling short in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks, who made the NBA Finals.
Before predicting whether the Thunder can surpass expectations next season, defining those expectations is important. According to ESPN BET, the Thunder's over/under win total is set at 56.7 wins. Winning 57 games a season ago, matching their win total next season would mean they covered the over on the bet.
So, a similar regular season to a year ago -- which was the top spot in the Western Conference -- seems to be the standard. Having earned some playoff experience, marking the Western Conference Finals as a goal for the postseason seems fair, too.
Evidently, the Thunder improved their roster in the offseason. Adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein might've been the perfect offseason for Oklahoma City. They could easily improve in the regular season, should health permit. Winning 60 games is a lofty goal, but it's not out of the realm for the Thunder.
It's very easy to imagine the Thunder taking another regular season leap, even if it doesn't show in the win total. Quite frankly, a huge leap in the win total would leave Oklahoma City in the mid-60 win range. That's an expectation most teams wouldn't reach if given that goal before the season.
What about in the postseason, though? Given the amount of talent there is littered across the league, playoff results largely rely on matchups and a team's ability to adapt. Adding Caruso and Hartenstein to an already incredible squad adds even more defensive versatility.
It wouldn't be a shock to see the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals next May. It'd also mark a successful season and could be considered as "exceeding" expectations. Predicting an NBA Finals appearance is incredibly tough, but, again, it's not out of the realm for Oklahoma City.
