Could the Thunder Trade For Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac?
The Thunder will spend the offseason searching for its missing piece. The team clearly isn’t far off after a successful season and a playoff series win, but there’s a handful of moves that could push the roster to the next level.
Oklahoma City could stand pat and select its guy at No. 12 in the draft, relying on internal development and progression from the young core. It’s certainly not a bad option. But the team could also speed up the process by trading for an experienced player that fits the team’s mold and how Oklahoma City plays.
Everyone likes to point to the Denver Nuggets acquiring Aaron Gordon when he started to fizzle out in Orlando — and it’s a great example. Of course, every team in the NBA is looking for an Aaron Gordon now, and a player like that is so rare. But there are a few options that fit the mold and would change the game for the Thunder.
One under-the-radar option for Oklahoma City is trading for another Magic forward who sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. Jonathan Isaac is finally healthy, and even though he didn’t play heavy minutes, he’d be a great fit for the Thunder moving forward. If Orlando is willing to deal him, Oklahoma City should certainly inquire.
Isaac played in 58 games this season for the Magic, a career-high total of games since 2018. He played just under 16 minutes per game and averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on 51% from the floor, and 37.5% from 3-point range. Isaac established himself as an elite defender and impressed in limited minutes. Orlando is building a solid young core, and if Isaac is the odd man out, his price tag could be affordable for Oklahoma City.
The former Florida State product would be a great fit at the forward spot opposite of Chet Holmgren. Holmgren has proven he’s a true center, and it feels like he would excel with a defensive-minded power forward next to him. Isaac would provide plenty of length and versatility to Oklahoma City’s lineup and could develop as the Thunder continue to rise.
Adding Isaac would be a low-risk, high-reward move and would be worth the swing. If he can stay healthy and continue his improvement, it could pay off down the line in a big way.
