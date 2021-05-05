Deck Signing Paying Dividends for Thunder

Oklahoma City's newest signee, Gabriel Deck, has played well down the late stretch of the season.

Gabriel Deck’s signing came with a bit of intrigue.

A fiery 26-year-old Argentinian forward with a knack for playmaking and the occasional three-ball, signed to a four-year deal with few games remaining on the Thunder slate.

As usual, the Thunder front office apparently knew what they were doing, as Deck has delivered for OKC in the late stretch of the season.

Deck is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in four contests so far. Impressively, it’s been at just an average of 17 minutes per game.

His most recent performance featured 16 points on just seven shots in 16 minutes of play.

“He fits in well,” Darius Bazley said after the loss to the Kings. “He’s been playing great, with his passing. He’s rebounding the heck out of the ball.”

Deck uses a translator to communicate with his coach, teammates and occasionally the media.

“Looked good tonight again,” head coach Mark Daigneault said after Deck’s performance against Sacramento. “He’s gotten better every game — love his physicality around the basket. Plays much bigger than he is, plays much tougher than his size. He’s a pretty nasty dude defensively, and then offensively he really knows how to play.”