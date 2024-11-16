Dwight Howard Makes Pitch to OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City is down its three centers right now, and depth in the front court is severely lacking.
Since Chet Holmgren’s devastating injury, though, the front court depth hasn’t seemed to be an issue for the Thunder. Sure, the team is getting out-rebounded, but it hasn’t changed the outcome of the game yet. The Thunder knocked off both the Clippers and Pelicans without a center available in the rotation. Despite a lack of size, Oklahoma City has made up for it with chaotic defense that forces plenty of turnovers and a high flying offense that’s shooting at a high clip. Does that sound familiar? If so, it has been the Thunder’s strategy since the rebuild.
If any team knows how to play a small-ball lineup, it’s Oklahoma City. Sam Presti built this roster based on positional versatility, and the fruits of that labor is starting to show in a critical season with the title window open. Still, there are people clamoring for the Thunder to add front court deodorant.
One of those people is a former NBA All-Star who hasn’t played since 2021-22, but has proven to be an impactful defender despite his decline. Dwight Howard made his pitch to the Thunder on Kevin Garnett’s podcast, as the big man is looking to return to the NBA.
“OKC, ya boy is ready. What’s happening? Y’all need a big," Howard said. "Y'all need a vet. Y'all need somebody that's gonna bring some energy. I ain't got nothing to do neither; I just got finished dancing. ... I'd go to OKC right now. ... Two-year [deal], let me finish out. We get y'all a championship and maybe another one."
Howard won a championship with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season, and played 60 games for Los Angeles in 2021-22. Since then, he has played overseas and taken part in Dancing With The Stars on television. It appears he’s now trying to return to the court. Howard’s pitch included playing with Alex Caruso on the Lakers squad that won the championship.
“Me and AC together, Alex Caruso, [we won a] championship. I'm just saying, we did it before... Y'all already got a superstar. Y'all just need somebody who knows how to play defense," Howard said.
As last season showed, Oklahoma City will never feel pressured to add a center just because of outside opinion. Considering the fact that Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams are seemingly nearing a return, adding anyone else to the front court seems like a long shot.
This team can survive with Holmgren’s injury in the meantime. Once Holmgren, Hartenstein and Williams are back for the playoffs, Oklahoma City will be at its best. An aging center who has been out of the league for multiple years feels like the furthest thing from reality — especially for a team like the Thunder.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.