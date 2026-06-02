Isaiah Joe Is Prepared To Do Whatevever It Takes For The Thunder To Win

It’s bigger than just individual performances for this Thunder squad.

Oklahoma City is now a couple of days removed from its season coming to a screeching halt, as it was taken down in the Western Conference Finals by the San Antonio Spurs. Now, the Thunder have the opportunity to reflect on this past season to figure out what went right and what went wrong.

One thing that OKC can look back on and be proud of this season is that it has continuously put out a team that isn’t worried about individual achievement, but is just focused on winning. A prime example of this is Thunder guard Isaiah Joe.

Joe had been balling out to end the regular season, as he averaged 17 points per game in the month of April, leading up to the postseason. However, when the playoffs arrived, the Thunder’s rotation was shaken up, and Joe didn’t see the minutes that you would have expected out of someone who had just started to play some of their best basketball of the season.

However, when Joe was asked how he felt about his lack of play in the postseason during his exit interview on Saturday, he knew that it wasn’t about how he played or how much he played, but how he could help the team.

“As a player or competitor, it’s frustrating,” Joe said. “But, in the moment, it's more of, like, what can I do to help the team win, and in that moment, being in those games where you don't play, you're just trying to bring energy to the guys.”

Joe might not have appeared much in the postseason, but his impact was still a necessity in getting Oklahoma City to the heights they reached this season. His regular season was the best of his career, as he averaged 11.1 points per game while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc.

Joe showed he could produce heavily for the Thunder this season, scoring at least 20 points in multiple games. He was a key player when the Thunder were short-staffed due to injury, and always seemed to get hot whenever OKC would need a three.

The Thunder guard is always willing to do whatever his team needs him to do for a win, and doesn’t hang his hat on just how he performs.

“Those are moments where you don't know if your number is going to get called,” Joe said. “But you've still got to find ways to bring energy or bring life to the team and help them win.”

OKC might have come up short this season, but you can count on players like Joe to continue to do whatever is needed for the team to succeed in the future.