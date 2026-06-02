Could Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Influence OKC Thunder to Keep Lu Dort?

Since Oklahoma City's season came to an end in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against San Anontio, there has been plenty of speculation about the team's future.

Some observers have questioned whether OKC should move on from Chet Holmgren, while others have implored the idea of Sam Presti and company trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When asked about potential roster moves in his exit interview, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept his answer simple.

"I will give zero input," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I will let Sam Presti, the greatest GM ever, do his job."

Another topic of conversation is Lu Dort, who earned First Team All-Defense honors in 2024-25, but had a down year in 2025-26. Dort changed representation during the most recent campaign, and is now represented by Klutch Sports.

Dort has a team option for the 2026-27 season, and will be an unresticted free agent heading into the 2027-28 campaign. The seven-year veteran is set to make around $18 million in 2026-27, which could create a tight cap squeeze for Oklahoma City as extensions to Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren's contracts are set to kick in this summer.

Additionally, Cason Wallace is eligible for an extension after a strong postseason run. This has led to some observers wondering if Dort could be on his way out, as the Thunder attempt to gain more financially flexibility to sign players like Wallace and others who will be eligible for extensions in the near future.

On a recent episode of NBA Today, though, ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted that Gilgeous-Alexander may actually be prepared to give his input on Dort's future to OKC's front office.

"I was told, though, that Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) was playing a little bit coy there," MacMahon said. "He will at least remind Sam Presti and the Thunder management just how much he values having Lu Dort as his teammate. Remember, those two are tied for the longest tenure of the guys who are on the roster right now, and they spend their summers together playing for Team Canada."

Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort began their careers in Oklahoma City during the 2019-20 campaign, after SGA was traded from the LA Clippers and Dort was signed as an undrafed free agent in the 2019 class.

The duo has developed solid chemistry together over the course of seven seasons in OKC, and could be keen on sticking together, according to MacMahon.

Time will tell what Presti and company elect to do with Dort, and other players over the offseason, but there's no doubt that the Thunder have a few important decisions to make this summer.