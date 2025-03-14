ESPN Analyst Says OKC Thunder Should ‘Absolutely Not’ Be Title Favorites
Oklahoma City has been one of the NBA’s most dominant teams — but that hasn’t protected them from criticism. Everyone seems to have an opinion about the Thunder, whether it be thinking they’re too young or not believing in the team’s unproven role players. Even further down the list, there’s plenty more reasons why people try and talk themselves out of the Thunder.
The team’s 54-12 record speaks for itself, and the historic defense has been a sight to see. Even with the defensive numbers teetering since the All-Star break, Oklahoma City’s offense has taken off in a massive way.
The Thunder earned one of its best wins of the season on Wednesday, knocking off the Celtics in Boston 118-112. It wasn’t enough for ESPN analyst and former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins to give them the edge in a potential playoff matchup, though.
“Favoring Oklahoma? Absolutely not,” Perkins said. “Did they make a statement last night to the nonbelievers that they belong? Absolutely. Do I have them picked to come out of the Western Conference? Yeah, I do. But I don’t have them beating the Boston Celtics.
“I have to remind people, although it was a great game last night, although Chet Holmgren rose to the occasion, SGA set the tone and dominated the game — and to me he was the best player on the floor — but the Boston Celtics were missing a key piece. Kristaps Porzingis. He is so crucial to their offense. He provides balance, we’re talking about one of the best post up guys in the NBA.”
Perkins was quick to bring up the absence of Porzingis for the Celtics — and he’s right, Porzingis certainly would’ve had an impact on Wednesday night’s game. He’s a very productive, star-level center that fits in well when healthy. But Perkins failed to mention once that Oklahoma City was without Jalen Williams.
You can make an argument between who’s more impactful between the two, but Oklahoma City certainly had to get creative without Williams. He’s extremely important to the Thunder’s operation on both ends of the floor and would’ve changed the game for OKC, too.
Despite unfortunate injuries, Oklahoma City notched a massive win. It’s one step closer to their final goal. This team isn’t trying to please media members like Perkins, they want to win games.
“I’m not ready to go there yet,” Perkins said. “I’ve still got the Boston Celtics winning this year’s championship.”
