ESPN Insider: Opposing Teams 'Hoping' OKC Thunder 'Strike Out' This Offseason
Like sand through the hourglass these are the days of our lives - the 2024 NBA Free Agency window has opened and with each passing second it seems more and more obvious that the Oklahoma City Thunder are being aggressive in attempting to bolster their 57-win roster.
Oklahoma City enters the offseason with top-five in the league cap space, roster flexibility and plenty of draft picks as the team looks to continuously improve their roster with already one major upgrade under their belt via the Josh Giddey-Alex Caruso swap.
As Free Agency opened, ESPN held their annual Live Show special discussing the latest deals - however slow they trickle through - and revealing tidbits of information. ESPN insider Zach Lowe reveals what teams think of the Thunder's aggressiveness this summer.
"The rest of the Western Conference is betting and hoping, crossing their fingers, they strike out." Lowe said on the ESPN Free Agency Special on Sunday.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are conducting an in-person meeting with the Knicks center at the start of the 2024 NBA Free Agency period in hopes of landing their biggest free agent in franchise history - a list easily beat able but a move that rounds out the Thunder's rotation and puts them on the verge of being labeled Western Conference Favorites.
As the Thunder seem committed to improving their roster, it should send shockwaves through the NBA and specifically the Western Conference as Oklahoma City upgrades an already buoyant core.
