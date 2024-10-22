ESPN Ranks OKC Thunder As Second Best Team, Six Players in Top 100
The NBA season is right around the corner, the Oklahoma City Thunder have seen their hype train gain steam as we inch closer to Thursday's season opener in what is one of the most anticipated season's in Bricktown.
As the preview's role in, the Thunder are ranked as the No. 2 team in the NBA according to ESPN, only lagging behind the reigning champion Celtics.
ESPN analyst Tim MacMahon was tasked with coming up with the OKC Thunder's biggest strength and weakness ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season as part of their season preview.
"It's hard to find a weakness on this roster. Presti addressed the Thunder's glaring flaw (28th last season in rebounding rate) by adding Hartenstein. The former Knick will sit out at least the first month of the season, but reigning Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault will soon have the option of playing two skilled 7-footers together in a jumbo-sized lineup that assures OKC will almost always have a rim-protector on the court. Presti flipped the one starter who was a questionable fit, guard Josh Giddey, for an elite glue guy with championship experience in Caruso. The Thunder joined the Celtics as the only teams to rank among the top five in offensive and defensive ratings last season, and Oklahoma City could be even better on both ends of the court," MacMahon said
This is right in line with the outlet's annual player rank, ranking the top-100 players in the entire NBA, ESPN included a jaw-dropping six members from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Thunder in ESPN NBA Rank:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (4)
- Chet Holmgren (32)
- Jalen Williams (44)
- Alex Caruso (59)
- Luguentz Dort (85)
- Isaiah Hartenstein (88)
