Evaluating the OKC Thunder's Offseason
The Oklahoma City Thunder won an NBA title last year.
Following up that in the offseason can be hard, but it seems like the Thunder did just about as much as they could have done.
It may not have been the most eventful free agency process, but they brought in two new players in the NBA Draft and resigned the ones that helped them win their first championship trophy.
Because of these moves, ESPN's Kevin Pelton gave the Thunder a B+ grade for their offseason performance. So, is there anything the Thunder's management could have done better?
Free Agency
The Thunder, as of now, have not brought any new players onto the roster. That being said, OKC just dropped a whole lot of money to bring back their trio of stars for the foreseeable future.
These are good moves, though. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are all locked into Oklahoma City for quite some time. Gilgeous-Alexander's contract keeps him there through the 2030-31 season, making $285 million in total. There shouldn't be any complaints on this extension for the MVP and Finals MVP, who made it pretty clear to everyone in the NBA that he's one of the best.
There are more questions about Williams' and Holmgren's extensions. Williams' deal keeps him in OKC through the 2026-27 season, with the chance to earn up to $287 million. Some may view this as a little pricey, but Williams is continuing to get better as seasons progress. This one looks like it will be worth it.
Holmgren's extension made too much sense and may have been the best of the three. He has the most potential to grow and this contract ensures that both Holmgren and the team will have the opportunity to benefit from it.
There was no reason to add a new player to this roster, given that everyone was on contract already. Breaking up the core that won the organization its first title, at the moment, makes absolutely no sense. Outside of the extensions, there weren't any moves the Thunder needed to make.
NBA Draft
You won't see many people complain about the Thunder selecting Georgetown big man Thomas Sorber and Northwestern wing Brooks Barnhzier with the No. 15 and 44 overall picks in the draft. Sorber has plenty of potential to develop into a more than serviceable big man and Barnhizer a solid backup wing.
Sorber didn't get a chance to show off what he could do in the Summer League, but the games that Barnhizer played are making the selection look more and more worth it. He was a great defender and an incredible rebounder, with improving offensive flashes.
Thesea aren't players who need to contribute right away, but they certainly will have the opportunity to contribute in minor ways. The G League will likely be a good starting point for both of them, but the front office appears to have made two more solid drafting situations.