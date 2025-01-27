Even in Double-Digit Win Against Portland, OKC Thunder is 'Building the Right Habits'
The Oklahoma City Thunder have blossomed into one the best teams in the NBA just a few years after fighting to earn a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
With a strong roster that has easily gotten past many of the opponents on its schedule, the Thunder have cruised to an NBA-best 37-8 as of Jan. 28, and hold a 6.5-game lead on the Houston Rockets. Being one of the league's top teams, especially after earning the No. 1 seed but falling to the Mavericks in 2023, it is easy to see how 82-game regular season could be monotonous.
Many squads in the same situation, especially filled with young players, would be eager to skip to the postseason and avenge a previous loss while proving that they truly are the best in the West.
Additionally, many teams have a severe talent disparity in comparison to the Thunder or are still in the rebuilding stages. That's the case for OKC's most recent opponent, Portland.
The Trail Blazers are 13th in the Western Conference with a 17-29 record, sitting ahead of only New Orleans and Utah. Yet, even in games where the Thunder clearly outmatch their opponents, like Sunday night, the team still utilizes each opportunity on the court to improve.
"No matter who we're playing, we're trying to build the right habits," Hartenstein said after downing Portland. "So if it's games where we're maybe blowing someone out, we're still trying to stay focused, build the right habits and not kind of play into the other team's game. Even if it's a sloppy game. So, I think any situation you can get in the season, you have to use it and that's what we're focused on."
For Hartenstein, building the correct habits alongside his teammates is extremely important, as the former Knicks big man has missed two significant stretches in his first year with the organization. When the 7-footer has been on the court, however, the Thunder are a whopping 23-2.
Averaging 11.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, Hartenstein seems to already be developing good habits with his teammates. Each regular season game will become even more important when Chet Holmgren returns from his injury, as the Thunder will need to adjust its gameplan with both star big mean healthy.
Oklahoma City's next matchup will come on Wednesday, Jan. 29, when the team travels to Chase Center to meet the Golden State Warriors.
