Former OKC Thunder Forward Signs With San Antonio Spurs
Per a Shams Charania report, former OKC Thunder forward Lindy Waters III is signing a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Waters spent his first three seasons in the NBA from 2021-2024 and has been with two other teams since.
Waters III most recently played for the Detroit Pistons, where he appeared in 14 games and averaged 8.8 minutes per game. He scored 3.4 points and averaged one rebound per game.
The former Oklahoma State Cowboy started the 2024-25 season with the Golden State Warriors, who were traded there from OKC. He made 38 appearances at the beginning of the year and started nine times, averaging 17.2 minutes per game and 5.5 points. He was moved to Detroit at the trade deadline in the blockbuster multi-team deal focused around former Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
During his time in OKC, Waters found plenty of productive minutes. In his first season in the league, the 2021-22 year, Waters averaged eight points, 2.9 rebounds and one assist per game on 40.6% shooting and 36.3% from three.
His playing time slowly decreased as the Thunder seemed to improve, averaging 13 minutes per game in his second season and just 7.4 minutes per game in his third. It was at the end of that year when he was traded to the Warriors for a second-round pick.
Waters joins an interesting roster in San Antonio, one that's seen plenty of change this offseason. He'll provide some more wing depth for the Spurs who have dealt with plenty of injuries in that category in the past.