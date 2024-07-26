Former OKC Thunder Guard Russell Westbrook Inks Deal With Denver Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder shipped off franchise legend Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets back in 2019 in a move that shifted the organization into a new direction and eventually led to them possessing one of the brightest young cores in the sport.
Still, despite having a 57-win ball club, the support and fascination with Westbrook has never left the Bricktown observers. The 35-year-old guard won an MVP award in Oklahoma City while averaging a triple-double for back-to-back seasons.
Few throughout the sport mean more to one organization as Westbrook means to Oklahoma City - as he bounced around from Houston to Washington then a stint with each team in Los Angeles, the UCLA product has yet another new team.
Westbrook has inked a two-year pact with the Denver Nuggets worth $6.8 Million which includes a player option for the 2025-26 season. This gives the Nuggets a much-needed punch off the bench as the 2022 NBA Champions attempt to climb the mountain again.
The former Franchise legend will now be a division foe for Oklahoma City, as the Nuggets pose one of the biggest threats to the Thunder at the top of the conference.
Last season, the veteran guard averaged 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and over a stock per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 25 percent from beyond the arc and 68 percent from the charity stripe.
