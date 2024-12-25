Former OKC Thunder Guard Stuffs Stat Sheet in Narrow Christmas Day Loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder were snubbed from the NBA Christmas Day slate. This is the league's biggest day on the calendar year, where even casual NBA fans will huddle around the television to watch the sport and the best team in the West two years running where left off.
However, the OKC Thunder have been around long enough to cycle through plenty of players, with memories of hall of famers coming and going flooding back, some are still in the league. San Antonio rosters Chris Paul, who played for the Thunder in 2019-20 after starting his career in Bricktown with the Hornets - who had to relocate due to a hurricane - winning rookie of the year in Oklahoma City.
Now, the Spurs faced off with the New York Knicks on Christmas Day in Madison Square Garden to tip-off the day of holiday hoops. The spunky San Antonio team took the Knicks to the wire, before falling 117-114.
The former Thunder guard stuffed the stat sheet, with 13 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a steal. This includes a 3-for-6 night from beyond the arc in his 36 minutes of action.
Another former Oklahoma City guard, Cameron Payne, logged five minutes, turning in two points, an assist, two turnovers and shooting 1-for-3 in New York's win.
