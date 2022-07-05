Skip to main content

Former Thunder Forward Isaiah Roby Lands With Spurs

Forward Isaiah Roby has been claimed by San Antonio.

Former Oklahoma City forward Isaiah Roby was claimed off waivers by the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

Roby, one of the top names available on waivers, was recently waived by the Thunder in order to cut down an already loaded roster. Roby played three seasons for OKC after being acquired via trade, averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 21.9 minutes a night.

With No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and second rounder Jaylin Williams arriving via the 2022 NBA Draft, there simply wasn’t enough room for Roby to continue developing.

Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Spurs, now entering a rebuild of their own, offer another convenient spot for Roby’s talents. The forward can continue to offer high-level offensive upside, and continue contributing to a team looking to move into their next stage.

San Antonio will be taking on his $1.9 million salary in the 2022-23 season.

After the initial cut, Oklahoma City’s roster still stands at 19 players, meaning they’ll need to cut it down four more spots in order to get to the maximum of 15.

Oklahoma City’s summer league team, headlined by Josh Giddey and Holmgren, takes on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

