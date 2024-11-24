Four-Game Road Trip Gives OKC Thunder First Test Since Holmgren's Injury
The Thunder have been among the league’s best this season, and they can prove that again over the next week.
Oklahoma City played seven of its past eight games at home and finished that stretch with a 5-3 record. Of course, Chet Holmgren’s injury occurred in the second game and forced the Thunder into an unconventional style.
In Wednesday’s victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, Isaiah Hartenstein’s return gave the Thunder a much-needed boost. His energy will also be integral to the Thunder’s upcoming road trip.
Before capping their NBA Cup games at home on Dec. 3, the Thunder will play their next four games on the road. The Thunder will face the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
All four teams are looking to climb the West standings and make up some ground on last season’s No. 1 seed. The road trip will be a particularly important stretch for Isaiah Hartenstein as he matches up with a couple of the league’s best big men.
Oklahoma City has had a home-heavy schedule thus far but has still gone 4-2 on the road. This will be the third time the Thunder have played consecutive road games this season, and is tied for the longest road trip they will take.
Along with the role Hartenstein will have to play as the only true center available, Jalen Williams will need to continue his impressive play away from home. Through 16 games, Williams has averaged 21.8 points, but his numbers have taken a leap in Holmgren’s absence.
In the six full games without Holmgren, Williams has averaged 26.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.2 blocks. His all-around play has been crucial to the Thunder’s success, with a couple of 30-point games highlighting his scoring contributions.
Although Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe have unknown statuses ahead of Monday’s game, those two and the rest of the supporting cast will need to hold their level of play away from Paycom Center. As long as the rest of the team can pitch in when needed, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams should be able to take the Thunder to victory.
Last season, Oklahoma City went 24-17 on the road, so a four-game trip shouldn’t be much of a concern. Still, with a feisty Western Conference slate and potential tiebreakers on the line, these games are about as important as it gets in November and December.
