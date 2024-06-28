Full OKC Thunder Summer League Schedule Announced, Featuring Seven Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to participate in two Summer League circuits again with a trip to Salt Lake City and Vegas. The Thunder takes the Summer League incredibly seriously as a tool to foster player development. Oklahoma City will once again have an interesting roster.
Cason Wallace might play a few games in Salt Lake City as a lead ball handler to get reps in, Ousmane Dieng after not making the cut for Team France could be back in time to play in the Summer League session, Keyontae Johnson, Adam Flagler, Alex Ducas, along with their recent NBA Draft Picks (sans Nikola Topic who is sidelined with a partially torn ACL) as well as some interesting Exhibit-10 deals.
So far, the Thunder have brought in Jack Gholke, Malvey Leons, Tre Mitchell, Cormac Ryan and Clarence Daniels on Summer League deals to help fill out the teams depth during this process and perhaps earn a chance with the OKC Blue next season.
Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule
- July 8: vs 76ers (6:00 PM CT)
- July 9: vs Jazz (8:00 PM CT)
- July 10: vs Grizzlies (6:00 CT)
Vegas Summer League Schedule:
- July 13: vs Toronto (7:30 PM CT)
- July 15: vs Miami (5:00 PM CT)
- July 17: vs Phoenix (7:00 PM CT)
- July 19: vs Golden State (9:30 PM CT)
These games will be broadcast on the ESPN Family of networks, NBATV and heard on the radio via the Sports Animal (98.1).
