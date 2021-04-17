Game Thread: Pistons beat Thunder 110-104

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons Friday in a battle of struggling skeleton crews

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-35) take on the Detroit Pistons (16-39) on Friday night in a battle of struggling skeleton crews vying for draft odds. Several players from both sides will be sitting out, including each team's top scorer in OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Detroit's Jerami Grant.

Follow along for a quarter-by-quarter update of the Thunder-Pistons matchup:

4Q:

Josh Jackson finished with 29 points and rookie Saddiq Bey added 18 as Detroit coasted to a 110-104 win over Oklahoma City.

You can recap the full game here: Lu Dort's hot streak continues as Thunder fall to Pistons

3Q:

Lu Dort and Darius Bazley each pushed their totals to 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as Detroit extended its lead to 86-79 heading into the final quarter.

The Pistons outscored Oklahoma City 30-23 in the third quarter.

OKC’s Moses Brown was the standout of the quarter, hitting double digits with 10 points and six boards to go along.

Detroit’s Josh Jackson and Saddiq Bey continued to pour it on with 17 and 18 points, respectively, while Oklahoma City’s former preseason guard Frank Jackson scored nine in the quarter to end with 14 points.

Oklahoma City center Tony Bradley currently has 11 points off the bench. Thunder guard Ty Jerome has seven.

Detroit has scored 28 points off turnovers.

2Q:

Second-year guard Lu Dort came alive in the second quarter and Darius Bazley got off to a hot start to help the Thunder tie with Detroit, 56-56 at halftime.

Detroit outscored Oklahoma City 31-24 in the second quarter.

Dort leads the Thunder with 11 points. Bazley added 10 and center Tony Bradley scored nine.

Detroit forward Josh Jackson got off to a slow start, but quickly turned it around, leading the Pistons with 15 points. Rookie Saddiq Bey added a timely 10 points to help Detroit back into the ballgame.

Five different Thunder players finished with a block. Isaiah Roby and Moses Brown each had two.

1Q:

Oklahoma City’s Darius Bazley has continued his fiery return, scoring 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the first quarter against Detroit to give the Thunder a 32-25 lead.

Isaiah Roby finished a perfect 3-for-3 from the field with six points.

Rookie guard Killian Hayes and former first-rounder Sekou Doumboya both scored five to lead Detroit. Isaiah Stewart and Josh Jackson each added four.

Lu Dort got off to a slow start, but came alive quickly, scoring a triple to finish the quarter with five points.

Roby and Thunder center Moses Brown each finished with two blocks and Dort added one.