Gordon Hayward’s Awkward Stint With OKC Thunder Becomes the Final Chapter in a Great Career
Gordon Hayward in Oklahoma City was supposed to a match made in heaven. Of course, Hayward was aging and coming off of an injury, but he wasn’t being asked to be the star he once was. It was supposed to be a toned back supporting role where he could thrive.
Unfortunately, that never happened. The transition to the Thunder was a rough one. Hayward’s health held up, which was really the only question mark surrounding his addition, but he couldn’t quite fit into Oklahoma City’s young core. It felt like an awkward fit on the floor, and at times, it looked forced. Hayward didn’t quite have the bounce to be an elite slasher and there was no real room for another isolation player on the team.
All in all, Hayward played in 26 games for the Thunder and wasn’t able to make a huge impact. He averaged just 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He only attempted 1.1 triples per game and wasn’t much of a catch-and-shoot threat in Oklahoma City’s spread out offense.
Hayward’s time with the Thunder was disappointing for both parties, and he made that known in his exit press conference. He mentioned his undefined role and lack of opportunity in Oklahoma City. In a different reality, a former version of Hayward would’ve been a perfect fit on many Thunder teams of the past. But the cut and dry answer is that his strengths didn’t line up with Oklahoma City’s. This version of Hayward wasn’t a volume 3-point shooter, a creator, or a strong rebounder — and that’s what the Thunder needed most.
His awkward ending in Oklahoma City shouldn’t overshadow a long, successful NBA career though. Hayward announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday, and maybe that should speak to the form of Hayward that the Thunder received last year. He was playing on his last NBA legs.
At his best, though, Hayward was a game-changing All Star that played for a handful of great teams. Even though it didn’t work out on the Thunder, he should be remembered for his stellar all-around play at different stops throughout his career.
His career comes to a close with averages of 15.2 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. His Utah teams were rock solid and he was a useful player for the Boston Celtics, too.
Hayward’s career will be remembered, the Thunder just added him too late.
