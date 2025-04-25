Grizzlies Star Ja Morant's Game 4 Injury Status vs. OKC Thunder Announced
Memphis will be without its star point guard in Game 4.
On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Saturday’s Game 4 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant had to leave Game 3 in the second quarter after suffering a hip injury.
Morant’s hip injury came on a fastbreak when Scotty Pippen Jr. passed to Morant, who went up for a dunk but collided with a slipping Lu Dort. Morant left the game and did not return.
Morant still came out in the second half and sat on the Grizzlies bench but was on crutches. While his status for the future was still up in the air after Game 3, it seemed unlikely that he would be able to make it back for Game 4.
With such a quick turnaround from Thursday night’s Game 3 to a 2:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday, Morant has little time to receive treatment and get ready to go for an elimination game. This series, Morant has averaged 18.3 points and five assists as the Grizzlies have lost all three matchups.
Morant was the driving force behind the Grizzlies building a 29-point lead in Game 3 before the Thunder made a historic comeback. Before leaving late in the second quarter, Morant had 15 points and five assists.
Without Morant, the Grizzlies offense sputtered throughout the second half, managing to score only 31 points against a determined Thunder defense. While Memphis would rather have Morant in the lineup, this is a familiar situation for the Grizzlies.
Throughout the regular season, Morant missed 32 games, and the Grizzlies went 18-14 without him. Without their No. 1 option, the Grizzlies and head coach Tuomas Iisalo will look upon Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. to carry the offensive load.
After scoring a team-high 28 points in Game 3, Pippen will also be a focal point of the Memphis offense as the lead guard. Although it is a crushing blow to lose Morant for Game 4, the Grizzlies will still be fighting to keep their season alive as the Thunder look to sweep their first-round opponent for the second straight season.