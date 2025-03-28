Has OKC Thunder’s Superstar Locked Up the MVP Award?
Oklahoma City’s magical season history been highlighted by one of the best individual campaign’s in franchise history. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is well on his way to being the Thunder’s third MVP winner in the franchise’s existence and is putting together one of the most well-rounded, efficient seasons we’ve ever seen.
The Thunder’s 61-12 record is a testament to the strength of the entire team and the roster that management built. But it’s also a testament to Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise to stardom and his full transformation into a superstar. His ascension has been the leading catalyst for the Thunder’s rise to contention.
SGA is about to capture his third straight All-NBA First Team selection in his most dominant season yet. On the year, he’s averaging 32.9 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 52.2% from the floor, 37% from behind the 3-points line, and 90.1% from the charity stripe. One of the most compelling cases about his MVP campaign is his impact on defense, too. SGA is averaging 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s dominance begs the question: Is the NBA’s MVP race already locked up? NBA’s latest MVP ladder has him slotted in at the top spot with just two weeks left to play. And there hasn’t been much movement in a while.
“OKC has won 14 of its last 15 games and Gilgeous-Alexander is a big reason for not only that — despite sitting some games — but the Thunder’s success all season,” Shaun Powell wrote. “His consistency and efficiency have remained high since opening night. The top seed in the West is a foregone conclusion.
“From here: Does OKC suspect the MVP is in the bag and, therefore, rest Gilgeous-Alexander for a sprinkling of games between now and the season’s end? It’s hard to believe he has more to prove.”
It feels like Gilgeous-Alexander has been the heavy favorite for quite some time now, but Nikola Jokic's numbers just makes it hard to even believe. SGA has completely run away with the betting odds, and it seens like a foregone conclusion even though this race looks so close on paper.
The Thunder's complete dominance and Gilgeous-Alexander's historic season has been a perfect storm for the MVP race. Any other year in history, Jokic would win the NBA without question. But Gilgeous-Alexander has done much more than give himself a chance. It's his to lose.
“It’s the closest MVP race in some time, as it should be,” Powell wrote. “Nobody who watches basketball can say, with conviction or a straight face, that one of those two players doesn’t deserve to be MVP.”
