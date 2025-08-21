How OKC Thunder Offseason Stacked up With the Rest of NBA
Just because the Oklahoma City Thunder didn't bring in many new players this past offseason doesn't mean it wasn't a successful one.
OKC's front office did everything in its power to make sure the core of players from its championship-winning team was back for the future. It wasn't the flashiest offseason and there are only a few new names to discuss, but the team's big three is back for the next few seasons.
They were never expected to go out and hunt new talent to bring into the team, especially given the contract situations of their most important players. Bringing back reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Jalen Williams and big man Chet Holmgren were the most important boxes to check, and the front office did exactly that.
Because of these moves, David Aldridge of The Athletic listed the Thunder as the eighth-best offseason in the entire NBA. The reasoning was practically the same; they didn't lose much and they managed to bring back their key players who led to a championship season.
The players they did bring in are all either rookies, two-way, or Exhibit 10 players. OKC did select Georgetown big man Thomas Sorber with the 15th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and he is expected to play a key role in the team's future.
The Thunder also added Northwestern forward Brooks Barnhizer in the second round of the draft. He showed out in the Summer League with his ability to defend and rebound, skills that fit in perfectly with OKC. He's on a two-way deal at the moment, but he could be a contributing piece in the future.
Center Branden Carlson was brought back on a two-way deal, a player who contributed in minor ways last season. If the depth at center ever becomes murky this season or in the future, Carlson will be a reliable option to fill in those shoes.
Forward Malevy Leons will also have a chance to make the roster on an Exhibit 10 deal. He was mainly with the team's G League squad last season.
The team's losses in the offseason were almost too minimal to make a huge impact. Former first-round rookie Dillon Jones was the biggest of the bunch, being shipped to the Washington Wizards before draft night. He was likely in the team's future plans, but was expendable in order to acquire talent in the draft.
It makes sense that OKC is listed as having one of the most successful offseasons. It wasn't flashy, but there's certainly nothing wrong with player retention.