How the OKC Thunder's Defense, Ball Control Will Retain Championship-Caliber Play
The Oklahoma City Thunder put on a masterful defensive campaign for the 2024-25 season, where the team would take it all the way to claim its first-ever NBA title.
Having the best defensive rating across the league throughout both the regular season and the postseason, Oklahoma City's All-Defensive First Team bid Lu Dort and All-Defensive Second Team bid Jalen Williams were always huge, as well as Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and so many others.
That stat wasn't necessarily close in either capacity, with the Thunder having a near three-point advantage in defensive rating in the regular season and playoffs. It illustrates just how dominant a defense this team was—and as many didn't take Oklahoma City as serious as they probably should have, the Thunder's defensive presence in the clutch proved its reliability.
But that is also because the talent and on-court production is spread across the entire team. There are not but one or two weak defensive links on this team, and even then, it's minimal.
Throughout last year's postseason run, Oklahoma City dominated the defensive metrics, both on a team level and an individual level. When examining the defensive ratings of players who competed in at least 10 playoff contests, the Thunder dominated in this category, making up 67% of the players in the top 15 for this stat.
Jaylin Williams; Kenrich Williams; Aaron Wiggins; Cason Wallace; Chet Holmgren; Alex Caruso; Dillon Jones; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Isaiah Joe; and Ajay Mitchell, the Thunder truly dominated this category. And the decorated players in Jalen Williams and Dort did not fall far behind.
Jaylin Williams and Caruso also made top-five appearances in steal rate, while Caruso and Gilgeous-Alexander cracked top five for steals per contest.
As a unit, the Thunder claimed the most steals in the playoffs and tied for fourth in blocks.
But on top of that, the Thunder's ball control was excellent, allowing the team to create a massive gap in the turnover margin game after game. Several Thunder players had top 10 assist-to-turnover ratios among those who had played in over 10 postseason games, while Oklahoma City as a whole ranked in the top four of teams with the least turnovers in the playoffs.
That was bogged down a bit throughout some turnover woes in the NBA Finals versus the Indiana Pacers—but overall, this team was efficient on both sides of the ball.
Heading into next season, the Thunder will need to have two of its strongest attributes functioning at a high level in order to progress in other facets. When you take care of the ball and defend the basket with high quality, it'll open up other opportunities in various aspects.
As Oklahoma City nears another campaign, defending its title, the team will look to be dialed in fully.