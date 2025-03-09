How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets This Afternoon
On Sunday, the entire NBA world will be locked into the battle inside the Paycom Center between two Western Conference contenders.
Not only is this a bout between the No. 1 and No. 3 seeded teams out West, but the gravity of this game makes it feel as though an MVP award rests on these 48 minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic has gone blow-for-blow against one another all season and this twin-set on Sunday and Monday will help voters figure out which way they lean.
This game also sees a clean injury report for both sides, which is a rarity in the NBA especially for this deep into the season. The league made a good call putting these two on its biggest regular season stage.
Between the tilt contenders doing battle, a franchise icon returning to the house he help build and the MVP talking points, this will be a fun one.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (52-11) vs. Denver Nuggets (41-22)
Time/date: 12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 9
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 243, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -255
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -7
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Up next, these two teams get to duke it out again, on Monday inside the Paycom Center. That game will also get National TV treatment, though on NBATV. On the second night of a back-to-back, the pristine play and clean injury reports are not as certain as they are Sunday afternoon.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.