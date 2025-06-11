How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals, and through two games it is all squared up at one win each, making this series a race to three.
Oklahoma City needs a split in Indiana to head back into the Paycom Center with home court advantage for the final three possible games of the best-of-7 set. The Thunder have struggled in Game 3s as has Indiana, something has to give in this matchup.
The Thunder have the best player on the court in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander which typically goes a long ways but Oklahoma City has to capitalize on high quality 3-point looks around its superstar to have a flowing offense and compete in this contest inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana has a great home court advantage and this place will be rocking as it hosts its first NBA Finals game since 2000.
How to Watch Game 3
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-1)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 11
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, IN
TV/streaming: ABC
Total points: Over/Under 226, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -230
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -5.5
