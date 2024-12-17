Inside The Thunder

How to Watch: OKC Thunder vs. Bucks in NBA Cup Final

Oklahoma City takes on Milwaukee tonight in the NBA Cup final. 

Derek Parker

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
So far in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have lived up to expectations, despite a myriad of injuries that could’ve kept them from doing so.

They’ve amassed a 20-5 record, the third-best in the entire NBA and good enough to re-land them at No. 1 in the West, three full games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued his MVP-esque ways, Jalen Williams seems to have taken the leap many thought he could, and despite Chet Holmgren’s absence due to a hip fracture, the rest of the team team has stepped up majorly in helping OKC cruise to a top-five defense and top-10 offense. 

Tonight, Oklahoma City takes on Milwaukee in the NBA Cup final, a game they’ve battled towards for weeks.

After winning the Western Conference’s Group B, the Thunder then needed wins over Texas rivals in Dallas and Houston, and it got both did in double-digit fashion. 

Tonight, they’ll face what could be the toughest test yet in their NBA Cup saga in former MVP and champion Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Everything you need to know:

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (14-11)

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 17

Where: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV

TV/streaming: ABC

Total points: 215.5

Moneyline: Thunder -200

