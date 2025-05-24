How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder own a commanding 2-0 series lead after taking care of business on its home floor.
Oklahoma City has to be prepared for Minnesota's best punch as this series shifts to Target Center. The Thunder are taking on the Timberwolves in a matchup that is practically for the Wolves season as no team has made the comeback from down 3-0.
Anthony Edwards has an ability to take over games and while the OKC Thunder own the best defense in the NBA, Edwards is going to have a big game at home with his season on the line. His supporting cast has to hit more triples in a more comfortable environment leading to runs that the Thunder have to fend off.
If the Thunder's big three plays at the level it did in Game 2, things quickly shift in their direction. Game 3 will be must watch.
How to Watch Game 3
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0)
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 24
Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK
TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2
Total points: Over/Under 218, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -146
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Target Center on Monday in Game 4 of this best-of-7 set.