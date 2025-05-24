Inside The Thunder

How to Watch OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3

The Western Conference Finals heads to Game 3 in Minnesota with the Timberwolves down 0-2 as the OKC Thunder seek to keep complete control of this series. Here is how to watch this game.

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder own a commanding 2-0 series lead after taking care of business on its home floor.

Oklahoma City has to be prepared for Minnesota's best punch as this series shifts to Target Center. The Thunder are taking on the Timberwolves in a matchup that is practically for the Wolves season as no team has made the comeback from down 3-0.

Anthony Edwards has an ability to take over games and while the OKC Thunder own the best defense in the NBA, Edwards is going to have a big game at home with his season on the line. His supporting cast has to hit more triples in a more comfortable environment leading to runs that the Thunder have to fend off.

If the Thunder's big three plays at the level it did in Game 2, things quickly shift in their direction. Game 3 will be must watch.

How to Watch Game 3

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0)

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 24

Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/streaming: ESPN/ESPN2

Total points: Over/Under 218, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -146

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Target Center on Monday in Game 4 of this best-of-7 set.

