How to Watch: OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs [3/2]

The Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the San Antonio Spurs in what is the rubber match of the season-series on Nationlal TV.

Rylan Stiles

Nov 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs on the road as the two go to battle for the final time this regular season. To date, the season-series is split 1-1, making this the rubber match for the set with Oklahoma City needing a win to avoid a rare season-series loss.

This game will feature less muster than once thought with Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama on the sidelines due to injuries. However, the OKC Thunder should still be able to down the Spurs despite missing two of its top rotational members.

After the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies on a last second shot from De'Aaron Fox Saturday, they will be on the second leg of a back-to-back set, while the OKC Thunder are on the front end of a back-to-bakc with a date against the Houston Rockets on Monday inside the Paycom Center up next.

Everything you need to know:

Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (48-11) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-33)

Time/date: 6:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 2

Where: Frostbank Center — San Antonio, TX

TV/streaming: ESPN

Total points: Over/Under 236, All Odds According to FanDuel

Moneyline: Thunder -900

Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -13.5

