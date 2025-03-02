How to Watch: OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs [3/2]
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs on the road as the two go to battle for the final time this regular season. To date, the season-series is split 1-1, making this the rubber match for the set with Oklahoma City needing a win to avoid a rare season-series loss.
This game will feature less muster than once thought with Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama on the sidelines due to injuries. However, the OKC Thunder should still be able to down the Spurs despite missing two of its top rotational members.
After the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies on a last second shot from De'Aaron Fox Saturday, they will be on the second leg of a back-to-back set, while the OKC Thunder are on the front end of a back-to-bakc with a date against the Houston Rockets on Monday inside the Paycom Center up next.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (48-11) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-33)
Time/date: 6:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 2
Where: Frostbank Center — San Antonio, TX
TV/streaming: ESPN
Total points: Over/Under 236, All Odds According to FanDuel
Moneyline: Thunder -900
Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -13.5
