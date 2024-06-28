Indiana Pacers Big Man Opts Out of Contract, OKC Thunder Could be Suitors
The Oklahoma City Thunder didn't use the 2024 NBA Draft to select a center, which was more than okay. Given the options, the team can now go out and get a desired, proven center to back up Chet Holmgren and add to the rotation, should they choose to add a center at all.
With free agency rapidly approaching, those with player or team options will have decisions made on whether they'll have the option to hit the open market or not. On Friday, Indiana Pacers big man Jalen Smith opted out of his player option, meaning he will be a free agent next week.
Could the Thunder target Smith as an unrestricted free agent? The 24-year-old big man just finished his second season with the Pacers after being traded there mid-season during the 2021-22 season. He appeared in 61 games with 14 starts, averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He played 17.2 minutes per contest.
One area the Thunder could improve is the power forward position, especially after they traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. Sure, Giddey was a guard, but he was the fifth starter and the team lost size in the trade.
Out of the playoff rotation, Smith turned down the final year of his 3-year contract, in which he averaged just north of $5 million in earnings annually. Looking for a new team, there is an opportunity to crack the rotation in Oklahoma City.
In his role off the bench, Smith averaged 2.4 3-pointers attempted per game, converting on 42 percent. The 6-foot-10 forward could stretch the floor and add size to the Thunder rotation for a cheap price during free agency.
Should the Thunder pursue big men in free agency and strike out elsewhere, Smith could be a unique option in Oklahoma City.
