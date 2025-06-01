Indiana Pacers Head Coach Praises OKC Thunder Ahead of NBA Final
The NBA Finals are set after the Indiana Pacers close out the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Oklahoma City will hold home court advantage in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, the Thunder's first trip since 2012 while the Pacers make its return to this stage for the first time since 2000.
While most players on each side are new to this setting, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has been to the Finals six times in his NBA career. He has seen what it takes to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy and gave this Thunder team high praise seconds after dispatching the Knicks.
"This is the sixth time that I have been to an NBA Finals. Three as a player, one as an assistant coach, second time as a head coach. This is no time to be popping champagne. When you get to this point of the season, its two teams and its one goal. It becomes an all-or-nothing thing," Carlisle explained. "We understand the magnitude of the opponent. Oklahoma City has been dominant all year long with capital letters in the word dominant. Defensively, they're historically great and they have all kinds of guys who can score."
Despite some looking down on this fly over Finals from elitist towers on the coast, the Pacers bench boss believes this has all the ingredients for a great clash.
"It is two teams that have similar structures, slightly different styles...So, I think it has the makings of a great series. From a coaching perspective, it is two teams that are fun to watch and fun to watch compete. So, we are looking forward to the challenge and they have the MVP so that is always an important thing," The Pacers head coach said.
This is going to be a great battle, starting on June 5 inside the Paycom Center with the entire best of seven series being shown on ABC.