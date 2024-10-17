Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/17): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Oklahoma City Thunder got unfortunate injury news on Thursday, as Isaiah Hartenstein suffered an injury during the team's preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. According to the team, the center suffered a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand.
Now, the Thunder is set to play their last preseason game of the season, this time coming in Oklahoma City hosting the Atlanta Hawks. Avoiding any further injury will be key, as the squad will already be without Hartenstein for roughly a month and a half.
Preseason injuries are brutal, given the fact that the contests don't matter and they're primarily for conditioning and getting back into game shape. Oklahoma City's main goal against the Hawks should be remaining healthy and getting any last preparations needed in before the regular season.
Injury Report
Thunder:
Jaylin Williams, out (knee)
Isaiah Hartenstein, out (hand)
Kenrich Williams, out (knee)
Nikola Topic, out (knee)
Hawks:
No injuries to report.
After Hartenstein's injury, it'll be interesting to see how the Thunder handle the starters and rotational players tonight. They could err on the side of caution and rest some key players or play them lightly. However, that won't be public until Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault speaks before the game.
There are no current injuries that have been revealed from the Hawks, either, but one can expect some rest on their end as their starters played against the Miami Heat just last night.
Updated Odds
The Thunder enters the exhibition contest as an 8.5-point favorite. Vegas' spread for the game signals that Oklahoma City might play its key players, and, with the Hawks on the second night of a back-t-back, Atlanta could be sitting their core guys.
