Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/26): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks
After an impressive 2-0 start with two dominating road victories, the Oklahoma City Thunder are slated to make their home debut at 6 p.m. local time as they host the Atlanta Hawks. While the Thunder are on the second leg of their back-to-back, they dominated the Chicago Bulls, so they should be able to be rested enough for another good game.
The Thunder should be able to take down the Hawks, who are also 2-0 on the season, though they've defeated two lesser opponents in the Eastern Conference.
Through two games, Oklahoma City is proving why they are favorites in the Western Conference.
Injury Report
Thunder:
Jaylin Williams, out (knee)
Isaiah Hartenstein, out (hand)
Kenrich Williams, out (knee)
Nikola Topic, out (knee)
Hawks:
Dominick Barlow, out (not with team)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, out (hamstring)
Kobe Bufkin, out (shoulder)
Seth Lundy, out (ankle)
Cody Zeller, out (not with team)
The Hawks will be without a handful of players, as will the Thunder, but no inactive players should significantly impact the result of this particular game. For the Hawks, they'll certainly miss the impact of Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has been a terror for Oklahoma City to guard in years past.
For the Thunder, they have no new injuries despite being on the second night of a back-to-back.
Updated Odds
Playing in the Paycom Center for the first time this season, the Thunder is a 9.5-point favorite over Atlanta, which will be a common theme on their home floor as Oklahoma City is one of the top teams in the league.
Having won both of their games on the season by double digits, there is a reason the Thunder is such a solid favorite.
