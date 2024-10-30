Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/30): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
The Oklahoma City Thunder is set to suit up for their fouth game of the season and their second in a row on their home floor as they host the San Antonio Spurs. Another rendition of Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama is leaving this game being broadcast on national TV.
To be slotted on national TV, the Thunder's contest doesn't tip off until 8:30 p.m. local time.
On the season, the Thunder are 3-0 and have looked in incredible in each of their three games. The Spurs, on the other hand, are 1-2 and have lost their lone road game this season.
Oklahoma City has proven to be the contender they were thought to be while the Spurs have left plenty to be desired early in the season.
Injury Report
Thunder:
Jaylin Williams, out (knee)
Isaiah Hartenstein, out (hand)
Kenrich Williams, out (knee)
Nikola Topic, out (knee)
Spurs:
Tre Jones (ankle)
Devin Vassell (foot)
David Duke Jr., out (G League)
Riley Minix, out (G League)
Harrison Ingram, out (G League)
There are no new injuries from either squad is at pertains to what they've been dealing with all season. The Thunder and Spurs are both without some rotational players, but they've got enough talent healthy to play up to their form.
Updated Odds
Despite playing their shakiest game of the season, the Thunder is coming off a 24-point victory. They managed the game until they were capable of blowing the doors open and blowing out the Atlanta Hawks.
With three big wins by double-digits this season, the Thunder is a 12.5-point favorite over the Spurs for their contest.
Having some elite perimeter defenders, a great rim protector and a defensive scheme that involves everyone, the Thunder has been able to put together some game-changing stretches this season.
