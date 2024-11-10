Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/10]: OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder welcome in the Golden State Warriors in what will be the best game on the NBA docket. This is also the biggest game for the Thunder this season and a chance for each side to make a statement in the early season.
Sure, Golden State was on the wrong side of a blowout in Cleveland, but if they escape tonight 8-2 with wins in Boston and Oklahoma City, no one can argue the merrit of their contention status. While the Thunder enter 8-1, they have spent the season just taking care of business - splitting two games with the Denver Nuggets and beating up on lesser squads to this point.
In this game, it is sure to be filled with emotions not only rooted in the rich history of this rivalry, but some controversies over the last two seasons. The Warriors took offense to being plastered on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's victory lap Instagram post a year ago, while Draymond Green spent a segment of his podcast criticizing the Thunder's post game antics after a win, gathering around sideline reporter Nick Gallo to let out a couple of barks in celebration.
Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Golden State Warriors
- Brandin Podziemski (Facemask) Avaliable
Updated Odds:
The line on this game has remained fairly steady, with Fanduel opening things up with the Oklahoma City Thunder being favored by 7.5 on Saturday night. As Sunday has progressed, the line has tilted closer to the Golden State Warriors.
Two hours before tip-off of this marquee matchup, the OKC Thunder are still favorites, but the line is down to just six points flat over the road Warriors. Golden State has been an excellent road team for going on two seasons now, but are fresh off a lopsided loss in Cleveland.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.