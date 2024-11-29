Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/29]: OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-0 so far on their four game Western Conference road trip. They continue that journey tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. The purple and gold had the Thunder's number a year ago, though the roster is much different this season with Isaiah Hartenstien in the fold but Oklahoma City is still navigating a serious injury problem.
This game is bigger than a normal November clash, with a loss the Oklahoma City Thunder are eliminated from the NBA Cup. The Lakers face similar desperation needing a win to keep realistic hopes alive of defending their NBA Cup title.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
- Adam Flagler (Hand Contusion) Available
Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Davis (Left Planter) Probable
- Jaxon Hayes (Ankle) Doubtful
- Bronny James (Heel) OUT
- Dalton Knecht (quad) Probable
- Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) OUT
- Christian Wood (knee) OUT
Updated Betting Odds:
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as a 1.5 point favorite over the Los Angeles Lakers accord to Fanduel. That line as swollen to three points in favor of the OKC Thunder this afternoon. Oklahoma City and Los Angeles are each 7-3 in their last ten tilts and each desperately need this win to stay alive for the NBA Cup.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.