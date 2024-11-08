Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/8]: OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Houston Rockets tonight to open up a much-needed six game home stand. This contest marks just the fourth home game of the season for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City enters with just one loss on the year after dropping Wednesday’s contest in Denver 124-122.
That was an uncharacteristic game in more ways than one. From superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posting eight turnovers to the defense surrendering over 100 points for just the third time this season giving up their largest point total of the year.
Houston comes in on a two game winning streak turning in a 5-3 record to start the season and for the second straight season looking vastly improved.
Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Houston Rockets
- Steven Adams (Knee) Questionable
- Cam Whitmore (G League) OUT
- Nate Williams (G League) OUT
- N'Faly Dante (G League) OUT
Updated Odds:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are again large favorites, with the FanDuel Line holding steady at 8.5 points in favor of the Thunder.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been a covering machine this season. Though, recent matchups against the Rockets have not been kind to the Thunder.
