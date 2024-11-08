Inside The Thunder

Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/8]: OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets on Friday to open up a six game homestand. The Thunder are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Rylan Stiles

Oct 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Houston Rockets tonight to open up a much-needed six game home stand. This contest marks just the fourth home game of the season for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City enters with just one loss on the year after dropping Wednesday’s contest in Denver 124-122.

That was an uncharacteristic game in more ways than one. From superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posting eight turnovers to the defense surrendering over 100 points for just the third time this season giving up their largest point total of the year.


Houston comes in on a two game winning streak turning in a 5-3 record to start the season and for the second straight season looking vastly improved.

Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
  • Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
  • Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (G League) OUT


Houston Rockets

  • Steven Adams (Knee) Questionable
  • Cam Whitmore (G League) OUT
  • Nate Williams (G League) OUT
  • N'Faly Dante (G League) OUT

Updated Odds:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are again large favorites, with the FanDuel Line holding steady at 8.5 points in favor of the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been a covering machine this season. Though, recent matchups against the Rockets have not been kind to the Thunder.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

