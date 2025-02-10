Is Aaron Wiggins a Top-Three Thunder Scorer?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have its bonafide scoring superstar. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, throwing up 50-point games as of late and averaging 32.7 across 50 games to lead the NBA in scoring, the Thunder have helped curate another league-scoring-champ talent.
And behind him is a plethora of young, hungry guys who have massive potential themselves. Most notably, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. When you think of who is the No. 2 behind Gilgeous-Alexander, the conversation typically revolves around these two guys. And with Williams garnering his first career All-Star appearance in 2024-25, it's rightfully so.
But when thinking about who is the most adept scorer next to Gilgeous-Alexander, another name should definitely be thrown into the hat, especially from what we've seen as of late.
That name is Aaron Wiggins, a 55th draft pick by Oklahoma City in 2021 who has flourished into a Swiss Army knife with the capability to provide an impact anywhere on the floor on either end. Though, recently, Wiggins has been staking his claim as one of the Thunder's best scorers.
Having career nights in February, Wiggins posted a 41-point outing at the beginning of the month against the Sacramento Kings. Shooting 16-of-30 from the field and 6-for-14 from deep range, Wiggins' efficient 41 paired with 14 rebounds was an outright dominant performance for a player who averages just over 10 points on the season. It was a sight to see, and felt like only a matter of time for Thunder fans who have seen him erupt for high-20-point outings many times before.
That performance led to 17- and 18-point outings after that, before having another career night on Saturday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Shooting 9-for-18 from the floor for 26 points was a strong night for the 26-year old in itself, but his career record came from beyond the arc. Knocking down eight threes on 13 tries (61.5%) saw him tally the most threes he's hit in a single game, accounting for nearly all of his points on the night. In addition to that, he was able grab 11 boards.
There's a question to be had about who could be Oklahoma City's top-three scorers. And while he may not be in the absolute thick of that conversation now, it seems like it's impending with the way he has excelled in February.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.