Is OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Still Underrated?
The best part about Oklahoma City’s run to the NBA Finals was the basketball world getting to see the talent and personalities on display. After a few terrific seasons, people knew the Thunder were good as a team, but it wasn’t until this playoff run that they simply had no other choice but to watch. It was must-see television, as the Thunder kept winning, basketball fans had to keep watching.
Many already knew of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s greatness, but his consistent playoff run reaffirmed everything. His brilliance was on display often, and his big shots were endless. Fans got to know Chet Holmgren’s elite defense, and Lu Dort’s revamped 3-point shot. They saw the Thunder’s deep bench step up time and time again. But the biggest thing that the NBA community should’ve picked up on during the NBA playoffs — and the Finals specifically — is that Jalen Williams is a true star in this league.
After one of the most well-rounded two-way seasons in Thunder history, Williams followed it up with the same production on the biggest stage. In 23 games helping the Thunder win the franchise’s first NBA championship, Williams averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He also accomplished one of his most impressive single-game feats yet — scoring 40 points in an NBA Finals game.
His season included making the NBA All-Star Game, snagging a spot on the All-NBA Third Team, and completing the trifecta with an All-Defensive Second Team selection. Not many players in the league can do what Williams does on both ends, and it shows.
Considering his accolades, statistics, and what he brings to the table on a nightly basis, is it crazy to suggest that Williams is still underrated? Not at all. The reaction to his maximum contract and player ranking lists headed into the season suggest that some don’t appreciate just how good Williams is. The reality is that he’s a Top 20 player in the NBA no matter which way you slice it, and he might be closer to 10 than he is to 20.
The defensive impact is what really takes his game to another level, and the offensive trajectory is still sky high. He has improved his volume by leaps and bounds every season and hasn’t really fallen off whatsoever in the efficiency department. His 40-piece in the NBA Finals and a handful of other scoring explosions this year suggest he could even have another gear to his offensive game that we haven’t seen yet stretched out over a full season.
With the Thunder’s situation heading into the next few years — SGA, Williams, and Holmgren locked in on big deals — the roster could thin out around the big three. It’ll give Williams the opportunity to continue to prove himself and improve in other categories. He’ll have a chance to jump into that next category — and perhaps even in the Top 10.