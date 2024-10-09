Isaiah Hartenstein Details Sharing the Floor With Thunder Rising Star
The Oklahoma City have gotten their preseason underway with an impressive win over the San Antonio Spurs. In that game, The Thunder got their first look at their new acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein who represents the largest free agent signing in club history.
Questions have surrounded this pairing since the three year $87 Million Dollar payday, and when debates of who will start for Oklahoma City dies down, talk of his pairing alongside rising star Chet Holmgren ramp up.
That pairing was on display for the first time on Monday in San Antonio, to much success in an impressive debut the duo shows exactly why they could work so well together.
After the game, Hartenstein took the podium for his first postgame availability as a member of the Thunder. He was all smiles when asked about his partnership down low with Holmgren.
"It was a lot of fun. Just giving him different options. Think we had a couple of times he came off a hand-off. Played DHO together," Hartenstein said "Defensively, he can go contest, I can go contest. We also know we're going to get the rebound after."
Even with key pieces like superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort sitting out of this contest, it began clear very quickly that the double big lineup in Bricktown can and will work, however often they deploy it.
The Thunder will see Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort join the fun in their second preseason game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, where the NBA world can get another peek at Oklahoma City's big lineup.
