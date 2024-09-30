Isaiah Hartenstein Explains His Mindset On OKC Thunder Role
Monday was like the first day of school for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smiles were plastered on everyone's faces with the anticipation of a new season mounting. One that is full of new faces and high expectations.
After rattling off 57 wins a year ago en route to the No. 1 seed out West, the Oklahoma City Thunder bolstered their roster in a big way with the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have not yet committed to who will fall into the starting five this season out of the gate but Hartenstein himself is even sidestepping the debate reaffirming the seven-footer is prioritizing winning over roles.
"No. I mean, I'm a guy that's been in every position. So I'm just here to help the team win. That's kind of also why I'm here is because I trust Mark's decision. Whatever he does, he's a really versatile coach. I mean, you watched last year. Some games the guys who would start would start the second half," Hartenstein said.
"Just being here and doing whatever the team needs to win. If that's coming off the bench or starting, I'm just here to help the team win. That's the main thing," Hartenstein reiterated.
With training camp opening on Tuesday and their preseason slate tipping off on Oct. 7, the Oklahoma City Thunder are soon going to put their first attempt at answers on the floor for these burning questions.
