Isaiah Hartenstein Offers Praise for Thunder's Franchise Big Man
While plenty of encouraging things could be attributed to the Oklahoma City Thunder's first round sweep over the Memphis Grizzlies, the performance of Chet Holmgren could be right up there with the best.
The forward ramped up post-All-Star break after missing a few months of action from a hip injury — eventually getting relatively back to his old self. The playoffs were the next big challenge, but he more than lived up to expectations.
Holmgren averaged 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game on 44% shooting from the field and 42.3% from behind the arc. His offensive production clicked everywhere on the floor, while his defense helped form an excellent game plan on the Grizzlies.
Although he's typically been viewed as a center during his career, the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein to the fray has moved Holmgren to more of a role at the power forward position. That isn't an easy transition for most players at his size to make, but his unqiue skillset has made it relatively easy.
The other half of the frontcourt tandem has been rather impressed with Holmgren's adjustment.
“He’s been great all season," Hartenstein said on Holmgren. "We have a lot of confidence in him on both sides of the court. I think he’s getting more comfortable playing a newer role ... more of the four sometimes. Also coming in being aggressive when he needs to be.”
Holmgren and Hartenstein sharing the ability to play with each other has been huge for the Thunder, giving coach Mark Daigneault the opportunity to run big lineups on a consistent basis. It's tough for most teams to match up against, not only because of the size difference, but of the differing matchups that are introduced.
Teams have to worry the most about Oklahoma City's defense, but the way in which Holmgren expands its offense can't be underestimated. While usually the third option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, he could be a leading scorer during any given night if everything is clicking.
Either the Denver Nuggets or LA Clippers will get a closer look at that next round — and Holmgren won't be an easy player to tackle.