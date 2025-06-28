Isaiah Hartenstein Proved to be the Perfect Piece for OKC Thunder
After a heartbreaking playoff loss in Dallas a season ago, Oklahoma City knew a few tweaks had to be made. Because they were the youngest team in the NBA and progression was clearly taking place, change wasn’t necessary, but small changes would turn this Thunder team into a title favorite. And that’s exactly what happened.
Playing Dallas’s ginormous front court exposed the Thunder’s lack of depth in the front court, and after the playoff run, that area looked like one of Oklahoma City’s only real flaws. That was addressed early on in the offseason when the Thunder signed one of the prized centers of free agency in Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein had never put up eye-popping stats, but his impact was always felt. The Thunder’s style, system, and talent allowed him to have a career year, though.
The Thunder made Hartenstein a priority, and he rewarded them with elite play on the court. His presence during the regular season was honestly a life saver for this Thunder team that experienced a few injuries this season.
“To have them come all the way out to Eugene to show the interest they had in me, but also how they wanted to help me get better, yeah, a lot of gratitude for Sam believing in me and giving me a chance to be in this situation,” Hartenstein said after winning the NBA Finals. “Just grateful.”
Oklahoma City, I’m sure, was equally as grateful. Hartenstein averaged career-high’s across the board and rewarded the Thunder’s management in a big way.
In 28 minutes a night, the big man averaged 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He operated out of many different spots for the Thunder’s offense, but really helped in the pick-and-roll game and perfected his patented floater shot in the paint.
In the playoffs, his role fluctuated, but his attitude and effort never did. Whether he was coming off the bench or in the starting lineup, he kept producing and always had a good attitude. He was a big reason why Oklahoma City was able to get over the hump and raise the franchise's first banner. And the best news? He's back to do it all again next season.
Hartenstein's comfortability clearly grew as the season went on, and now he'll have a full offseason to continue to gel and improve. The future is so bright in Oklahoma City, and Hartenstein will continue to be a reason why.
