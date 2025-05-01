Inside The Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein Reflects on First Round, Handling Long Layoff

The Oklahoma City Thunder are waiting for their second round matchup, Isaiah Hartenstein gave a look into what the Thunder are doing during this layoff.

Rylan Stiles

Apr 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein warms up before the start of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have long finished off its four game sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies and on Wednesday at practice, Isaiah Hartenstein headed to the scrum to detail what this week has been like so far.

"Think we did a good job of coming out, after the long break, we came out and we were aggressive most of the series. We won in different ways...I think we did a good job of keeping that 0-0 mentality and going from there," Hartenstein said.

This first round series is in the rearview and again the Thunder have to play the waiting game. The seven-footer detailed what this week of practice looked like.

"Staying locked in. That is the biggest thing. Mark [Daigneault] does a great job of making sure we are still locked in but giving us a little break at the same time. So, its been good. I think it is kinda similar to how it was the first little mini-camp the first time. So, we are kinda used to it," Hartenstein added.

Like everyone else, the Thunder are tuning into the NBA Playoffs. Hartenstein lays out why that doesn't come with any added nerves.

"To me I just go day-by-day, I think the main thing with the playoffs is you have to just control what you can control. The main thing we can control right now is what we do at practice. We just have to wait," The Thunder big man explained when asked if he was anxious watching the other first round games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin its Second Round in the coming days after the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets wrap up its first round series in the NBA Playoffs.

RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

