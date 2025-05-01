Isaiah Hartenstein Reflects on First Round, Handling Long Layoff
The Oklahoma City Thunder have long finished off its four game sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies and on Wednesday at practice, Isaiah Hartenstein headed to the scrum to detail what this week has been like so far.
"Think we did a good job of coming out, after the long break, we came out and we were aggressive most of the series. We won in different ways...I think we did a good job of keeping that 0-0 mentality and going from there," Hartenstein said.
This first round series is in the rearview and again the Thunder have to play the waiting game. The seven-footer detailed what this week of practice looked like.
"Staying locked in. That is the biggest thing. Mark [Daigneault] does a great job of making sure we are still locked in but giving us a little break at the same time. So, its been good. I think it is kinda similar to how it was the first little mini-camp the first time. So, we are kinda used to it," Hartenstein added.
Like everyone else, the Thunder are tuning into the NBA Playoffs. Hartenstein lays out why that doesn't come with any added nerves.
"To me I just go day-by-day, I think the main thing with the playoffs is you have to just control what you can control. The main thing we can control right now is what we do at practice. We just have to wait," The Thunder big man explained when asked if he was anxious watching the other first round games.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin its Second Round in the coming days after the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets wrap up its first round series in the NBA Playoffs.