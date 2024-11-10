Inside The Thunder

Isaiah Joe Filling Crucial Role for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s sharp shooter is having his best season yet.

Ross Lovelace

Nov 2, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots against the LA Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City’s red hot start to the season has been a total team effort. Across the 8-1 start, so many different players have stepped up. Almost every single player on the roster has shown clear improvement from a season ago, too.

The Thunder’s development program is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s best. Oklahoma City has some of the best developmental success stories, and those are the players blossoming as the team rises to the top.

One of those developmental stories out of Oklahoma City’s camp has been Isaiah Joe — who has turned into one of the best shooters in the NBA. Ever since signing with the Thunder in 2022, he has continued to improve and his role has grown. He has added so much to his game, and he has made himself an important player in Oklahoma City’s rotation.

This season, he has increased his volume and maintained his efficiency. He has been one of the Thunder’s most consistent players and has settled into a crucial role off the bench. On the season, Joe is averaging career-highs in every single major category, contributing 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He’s also taking 7.8 shots and 6.3 3-pointers per game, both career-highs. Joe has continued to fill it up even with an increased volume, shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City’s long-range sniper has made a 3-point bucket in every single game so far this season. His confidence has continued to grow over the last week, too. In the Thunder’s last five contests, he is averaging 12.4 points per game and has scored in double digits each time. He has also made multiple triples in every game this season aside from the first contest.

Joe’s role has continued to grow, and it has caused his production to grow too. He will be a big part of Oklahoma City’s offense moving forward, and a key bench piece throughout the season.

