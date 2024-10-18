Isaiah Joe Stars in OKC Thunder Preseason Win
Oklahoma City’s bench is one of the strongest second units in the NBA. Plenty of focus is on the elite starting five and firepower within the first group — as it should be — but the Thunder’s bench is a unit that should be feared.
During preseason, Oklahoma City featured a handful of different starting lineups with Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso debuting in a few. Obviously with Hartenstein’s injury, the Thunder will have to plan for a few different lineups to start the season. But not much changes for the second unit — it’s a group that’s full of high IQ basketball players and willing passers. Offense should come easy.
One player that will benefit from both Caruso and Hartenstein’s passing ability is Isaiah Joe. Joe is one of the Thunder’s best development stories and he has turned himself into one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. He’ll mix in his minutes with the starters, and specifically Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he’ll be an asset to any lineup he’s in. Thursday night’s win over the Hawks is the perfect example of why he’s the most underrated player on Oklahoma City’s deep roster.
In 15 minutes off the bench, Joe totaled 16 points and four rebounds. The flame thrower was 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 6-of-10 from the floor.
“I’m just doing whatever it takes to win games,” Joe said after the game. “Not taking possessions off, every little thing adds up. We have a great group of guys that’s wanting to win at all costs no matter what it means, if that’s taking a charge or getting a deflection or making the extra pass. We just have that winning mentality.”
A season ago, Joe averaged 8.2 points off the bench. He shot a career-high 45.8% from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts. When Josh Giddey struggled during the team’s playoff run, Joe was the spot starter, demonstrating the trust that the coaching staff has in him. He shot 41% from long range during the Thunder’s postseason run, too.
Joe might not be one of Oklahoma City’s most talked about players, but he’s certainly important to the team’s operation. With the attention that the team’s stars will get and the willingness to make the extra pass, he’ll have wide open looks this season.
If the preseason is any indication, Joe could be due for a breakout year.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.