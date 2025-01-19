Jalen Williams Could Strengthen All-Star Case With OKC Thunder Star Out
Oklahoma City could be without its No. 1 option on Sunday, but another star has a chance to showcase his talents.
After missing Friday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a right wrist strain, MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence was part of a perfect storm for a loss in Dallas, along with the game being the second night of a back-to-back and the team already being without its two starting centers.
Going into the game against the Nets, the Thunder can be more prepared for Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence if he is unavailable. Along with the team now having experienced a game without him, Jalen Williams also now has a game as the team’s No. 1 option.
Williams’ performance in Dallas was far from what the Thunder have come to expect from the third-year star. He finished that matchup with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists but shot 7-of-22 and had six turnovers. While it wasn’t his best performance, being unexpectedly thrust into the primary scoring option after playing the night before didn’t set him up for success.
Going into the matchup against Brooklyn, Williams knows the possibility of the Thunder being without Gilgeous-Alexander and could thrive in this role. Against one of the worst teams in the league, Williams could prove he is capable of picking up the slack without one of the league’s best by his side.
The Thunder’s offensive numbers have dropped dramatically when Gilgeous-Alexander is off the floor this season, and opportunities like this could better prepare Williams and the Thunder for future situations. Meanwhile, in the short term, this could boost Williams’ All-Star case.
This season, Williams has averaged 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 1.8 steals. Those numbers have helped him come in at seventh among forwards in the West in the latest fan voting returns.
While he won’t have the votes to earn a starting spot, his play has made him a strong contender to make the All-Star Game as a reserve. With coaches voting for the reserves, a strong performance without Gilgeous-Alexander in the final weeks before the break could push him in.
The Thunder’s defense will likely be good enough to push Oklahoma City to a win on Sunday, but a true All-Star performance from Williams could have the team look as dominant as it would with the potential MVP on the floor.
